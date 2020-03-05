Minute Man aims for summer reopening in Central Arkansas, says report

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The wait may be over in a matter of months for the reopening of Minute Man restaurants in Central Arkansas.

Our content partner Rock City Eats reports in a March 4 story on its website that company officials say they’re “aiming for this summer to bring the beloved burger restaurant back.” Click here to read the full report.

We first reported back in Jan. 2019 that the owner of the last surviving Minute Man location (Minute Man Restaurant of El Dorado) had partnered with Matchbox Food Group founder and Arkansas native Perry J. Smith to revive the legendary brand. Initial plans call for opening three locations in the Little Rock and Conway areas.

A check of the Minute Man website finds information about the developing menu that includes: chargrilled hamburgers, fries, radar pies, rotisserie chicken, tacos, the Patriot shake and more.

Customers can also expect options like app-based ordering, delivery, drive-thru and more.

To apply for jobs with Minute Man, send an email to info@minutemanburgers.com.