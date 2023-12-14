LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A light plane ended its flight upside-down in the grass at the Searcy Municipal Airport on Monday night.

Minor injuries were reported to the plane’s two occupants. Airport manager Roger Pearson said the two-seat VANS RV-6A aircraft was attempting to land at the airport when the pilot lost control for unknown reasons.

Pearson said the plane then veered off the runway and hit a navigation light before bouncing and catching its nosewheel in the dirt, flipping the craft over.

Minor injuries reported after Monday night plane crash at Searcy airport (Images courtesy Roger Pearson, Searcy Municipal Airport Manager)

The two occupants broke the canopy glass and crawled from the airplane after it came to a stop. Pearson added that the two were taken to a local hospital and that their injuries are believed to be minor. He also said no post-crash fire took place.

Damage estimates to the aircraft are unknown. An airport spokesperson said the Little Rock office of the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

Flight information shows the aircraft had been flying in the area for under an hour after taking off from Searcy airport.

The VANS RV-6 and 6A is a popular kit-built airplane. According to the Oregon-based company, over 2,600 RV-6s are flying, with some still being built.