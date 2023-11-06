LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Pulaski County Special School District said Monday that Mills University Studies High School is currently on lockdown.

District officials said shortly after noon that there is a threat of an alleged weapon on campus. Officials said that a student reported seeing a gun and that Pulaski County deputies are actively searching on the scene.

Students and staff are safe and under lockdown procedures, officials said.

PCSSD officials said that no one is allowed to enter or leave the school at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.