PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Pulaski County Special School District officials are giving an “all clear” after a lockdown at Mills University Studies High School Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the lockdown came from procedures following a bomb threat around 1:15 p.m.

Deputies said the school was safely evacuated, with students being sent to an area away from the building and no one allowed on or off campus during the lockdown.

Just before 2:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported that the lockdown had been lifted and classes were back in session. Deputies added that school was set to dismiss on time as normal.

Authorities said the source of the threat is still being investigated.