LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Pulaski County Special School District announced Thursday that the Mills University Studies High School has been evacuated.

According to a tweet from the school district, the high school received a threat around 12:45 p.m., prompting school leaders to evacuate the staff and students.

School leaders said that law enforcement has arrived on the campus and ask that everyone avoid the school at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.