LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Students and staff at Mills University Studies High School have returned to classes after officials said no threat was found at the school Monday afternoon.

Pulaski County Special School District officials said the high school received a threat shortly after noon, but officials have not released any additional information regarding the threat.

A post on the school site and made on the PCSSD social media channels indicated the school was evacuated around 12:25 p.m.

Just after 2 p.m., a post made to the school site said no threat was found inside or outside of the building. Officials said that students and staff are safe.

PCSSD staff reported that Pulaski County deputies were on the scene.

