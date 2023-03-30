LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A lockdown at the Mills Middle School and Mills High School campuses is lifted after the middle school received multiple threatening phone calls Thursday morning.

Officials with the Pulaski County Special School District said that the middle school’s front office received three shooting threats by phone at 9:31 a.m., 10:12 a.m. and 10:13 a.m.

As the third phone call came in, the middle school went on lockdown. The high school went on lockdown shortly after and parents were notified.

The middle school campus will dismiss at 1 p.m. as the threat remains. The high school campus will remain in session.

District officials said that it will be determined later Thursday if school will be in session Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.