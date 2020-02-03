Miller County grants amnesty for outstanding warrants

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Judge Wren Autrey has announced the Miller County District Courts, both City and County Divisions in Texarkana, Arkansas will grant Amnesty beginning February 1, 2020 through April 15, 2020 for individuals that have outstanding warrants for failure to appear, probation violation, or failure to report.

During this time, the District Court will waive the $350.00 warrant fee and jail time if the defendant pays the full amount owed prior to the warrant being issued.

Officers will not arrest anyone who appears at the Bi-State or The Miller County Correctional Facility to pay these fines. If in doubt you may contact the City Probation Department (903-798-3243) or the District Court Clerk (903-798-3016). To contact the Miller County District Court, you may contact the District Court Clerk (870-772-2780) or the Probation Department, (870-773-2971) or the

The Amnesty Program will enable those sought on warrants to avoid the embarrassment and inconvenience of being arrested, avoid being assessed additional court costs of $350.00 and resolve their case entirely. These individuals have had their driving privilege suspended and clearing these fines will also enable them an opportunity to regain a valid driver’s license. With income tax returns coming in, it is a great time for people to take advantage of this opportunity.

Judge Autrey also announced that following the Amnesty Program, the Probation Department will work in conjunction with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department to conduct a warrant roundup for those individuals with the remaining outstanding warrants.