Military bases named after confederate leaders in discussion for removal

FILE – In this June 24, 2015 file photo, a statue of Jefferson Davis, second from left, president of the Confederate States from 1861 to 1865, is on display in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is demanding that statues of Confederate figures such as Jefferson Davis be removed from the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The demand for change growing across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death. A push to take the names of Confederate leaders off of military bases in the US is gaining traction.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi discussed the push at a weekly briefing this morning on Capitol Hill.

President Trump saying US Army bases will keep their confederate names and that he will not consider making a change.

There are three military bases here in Arkansas.

The Pine Bluff Arsenal Army Base in Jefferson County.

Fort Chaffee Army Base in Fort Smith.

Camp Joseph Robinson Army Base in North Little Rock.

The state does not have Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard Bases because we don’t have a Coast Line.