LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A number of residents of midtown Little Rock reported starting the weekend with a bang as loud booms could be heard in the area Friday morning.

Neighbors said they heard the noises around 6 a.m., and some people even captured the sound on doorbell and security cameras.

When asked if they were aware of the issue, officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that officers were “conducting an operation with our federal partners.”

In a statement, officials with the FBI Little Rock office said they were not involved with the activity but instead said it was officers with the LRPD who were “conducting Little Rock activity based on Little Rock warrants.”

Authorities noted there was not any threat to the public.

