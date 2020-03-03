Mid-America Science Museum ranked the fourth-best in the country in USA Today 10Best

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- If you want to visit one of the best science museums in the country, you don’t have to travel far.

The Mid-America Science Museum in Hot Springs was just ranked the fourth-best in the country in USA Today’s 10Best 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards.

The online contest started with 20 nominees, chosen by experts, editors and other media sources.

After four weeks of online voting, the results were announced on February 28.

The museum is known for its hands-on science learning and being a resource for innovative STEM education.