Mid-America Science Museum hosts Smithsonian exhibit

HOT SPRINGS, Ark- The Mid-America Science museum is hosting the first traveling Smithsonian exhibit in its new exhibit hall.

It’s called “Life in One Cubic Foot” where scientists and spectators can discover biodiversity found around the world.

Visitors learn about the kinds of life that can be found in a cubic foot of land, water or air. This discovery reveals information about the diversity of the planet.

Mid-America staff also created some fun interactive activities for students who visit the exhibit including a scavenger hunt and creating their own biocube.

The exhibit runs through Jan. 2. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.