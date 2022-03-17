CABOT, Ark. – A fired Lonoke County deputy took the stand in his own defense Thursday, saying he “didn’t want to hurt anybody” but also claiming a teen he shot and killed during a traffic stop looked “100% like he was reaching for a rifle.”

Day 3 of the trial for Michael Davis saw the defense begin calling witnesses including the former deputy himself. He was questioned by his attorney for nearly an hour and a half, talking about his years of service with the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office and the training he received.

Recalling the day of the shooting in June of last year, Davis said he was covering the district of a lower-ranking deputy as she was working on reports. He noted that he did not keep his body camera on because he thought doing so would drain the battery, so he said he would turn the camera on when responding to calls.

Davis testified that he spotted a truck being driven by 17-year-old Hunter Brittain smoking and making loud noises while stopped in the middle of the road with taillights showing the vehicle was in reverse. Davis said he ran the license plate on the vehicle and that the registration came back to an out-of-town address. He said that detail, combined with the driving in between lanes, the smoking vehicle and time of day, led him to call another deputy and initiate a traffic stop.

The former deputy then gave his account of the stop, saying Brittain jumped out of the truck and ran to the back of the vehicle. Davis said he gave commands to the teen as he was getting out of his patrol vehicle but that the teen did not “acknowledge him” and instead stuck his hands into the truck bed. He also said he turned on his body camera but noted that he could not hit the record button since the camera was still booting up.

Davis claimed Brittain looked “100% like he was reaching for a rifle” when the deputy fired from about 20 feet away. The testimony brought tears to the families of both Davis and Brittain, even driving the teen’s grandmother to leave the room.

“I didn’t want to hurt anybody,” Davis testified before adding that, “I promised my little girl I would come home.”

Prior to Davis taking the stand, the defense also called Deputy Nathan Rice, the first other deputy on the scene following the shooting. Rice said he heard the call over the radio for the traffic stop and then for shots fired, at which point he said he turned on his body camera. He testified that deputies normally would not activate the cameras until they exited their vehicles and also said he was not certain of what specific training he received from the sheriff’s office on when to say “I’ll shoot” during a stop.

Lt. Michael Gebhardt then took the stand to discuss the training Davis would have received as part of the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office, noting that the fired deputy had high marks except for comments of a “lead foot,” which Gebhardt said was common for young deputies.

Gebhardt testified that it is not acceptable for a suspect during a stop to hide their hands, saying that an officer can’t “know if they’re hiding an object that could harm you.” He also said officers are trained to give verbal warnings that they will shoot if possible and feasible, which led to a discussion of what would constitute a “feasible” situation.

Prosecutors asked Gebhardt if not seeing a suspect’s hands during a traffic stop would lead to a license to shoot, with the lieutenant replying “No.”

An expert witness for the defense, Glenn Corbit, testified that he believed Davis was in compliance with his previous training during the stop, disputing a witness called by prosecutors the day prior. When questioned by the defense, he also claimed an officer’s opinion of “jeopardy” is up to their own perception of the situation and if they feel their life is at risk.

Testimony was resuming Thursday afternoon, with the prosecutor expected to cross-examine Davis. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.