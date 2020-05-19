Metropolitan Housing Alliance distributes masks to residents

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (News release) – On Monday, the Metropolitan Housing Alliance (MHA), in partnership with the City of Little Rock, distributed nearly 1,300 masks to help protect residents of their properties from the COVID-19 virus. The distribution included residents at: Cumberland Tower, Parris Tower, Jessie Powell Tower, Sunset Terrace, Central Apartments, Stephens Apartment Homes, Madison Heights I & II and the Homes at Granite Mountain.

MHA Executive Director Anthony Snell says these masks are important because COVID-19 is having a tremendous impact on underserved communities– which represents a large percentage of their tenant base.

“The health and safety of our residents and staff is our first priority,” Snell said. “It’s our hope that this will help our residents remain healthy and safe, and we’re trusting that they’ll use them not only as they move about our residences, but that they’ll wear the masks out in public, helping to curb the pandemic.”