Metroplan releases 2019 economic review and outlook

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Metroplan announces the release of the 2019 Economic Review and Outlook, chronicling economic trends for the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA).

This edition of the Metrotrends Economic Review and Outlook looks at the region’s economy with a focus on the finance-technology (fintech) connection. Amid modest overall job growth, the Central Arkansas region’s financial sector grew jobs at nearly twice the U.S. average from 2017 to 2019. Local fintech aptitude is a factor.

· The Venture Center, housed in Little Rock’s Technology Park, is building a track record for nurturing start-up firms in surging fields like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cyber-security, often with a fintech link.

· Bond.AI, a promising new company from the Venture Center’s FIS fintech accelerator program is launching an app (soon to be available from many banks) that uses AI to help you manage your financial wellness.

Other features:

In 2019 the region’s labor force participation reached 50.6 percent, its highest level since 2012. Ample job openings have lured idle workers back into the labor force, with females rejoining at a higher rate than males.

Nonresidential construction during 2018 recorded its highest dollar values ever, even after inflation adjustment. Large new projects, including the Bank OZK headquarters, a new CARTI facility and the First Orion / Argenta Plaza project North Little Rock, and several others represent major investments in the regional economy.

Single-family median new-home value for the region reached its highest level ever in 2018 at $196,874.

Maumelle saw its single-family median new home value surpass $300,000 for the first time.

Opportunity Zones are boosting investment and land development in several older portions of Conway, Jacksonville and Little Rock.

Read the full publication by visiting: http://metroplan.org/sites/default/files/media/publications/EconomicReview2019.pdf

Metroplan publishes Metrotrends twice yearly. The spring/summer edition is the Demographic Review and Outlook; the fall/winter edition is the Economic Review and Outlook. All articles, tables and figures are available for republishing with credit. This issue is available as a PDF or paper copy from Metroplan.

Metroplan is the federally designated metropolitan planning organization for the four-county region of Faulkner, Lonoke, Pulaski and Saline counties. It is a voluntary association of local governments that has operated since 1955.