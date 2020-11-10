Methodist Family Health seeking Secret Santas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Officials with Methodist Family Health say they are looking for individuals, families or small groups to adopt a child or mother in their residential Christmas program.

According to officials, the goal is to ensure their clients have gifts to open on Christmas.

Methodist Family Health officials say the Secret Santas will help a child or family who has been abandoned, abused, neglected or struggling with psychiatric, behavioral, emotional or spiritual issues.

To sign up, view the wish lists and select the list to buy from, click here. For more information, click here.

Officials say gifts must be turned in by December 11.

LATEST POSTS: