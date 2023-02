LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Methodist Family Health is an organization preparing to “Get Up & Give” to help Arkansas children.

Development Director Bec Dwyer-Coop stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the Get Up & Give is an annual collection project.

The project which runs through all 40 days of Lent, from Feb. 22 to April 9, is set up to get necessities for kids and contribute funds to purchase needed items throughout the year.

For a list of needed items and donations, visit MethodistFamily.org.