LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local health organization is celebrating Christmas in July with an event focused on raising money to purchase Christmas gifts for some children and families in Arkansas.

The Methodist Family Health Foundation donors usually provide donations to gift Christmas presents to about 250 children in their care on Christmas Day.

However, officials said that they are moving Christmas to July due to organizations asking for contributions during the end-of-year holidays. Christmas in July will launch June 1 and end July 31.

If you would like to donate, you can contribute by:

Online at MethodistFamily.org/Donate and choose “Christmas in July” in the designation box.

Call Christy at 501-906-4201 to make a secure contribution using your debit or credit card

Mail a cash or check donation to: Methodist Family Health Foundation 1600 Aldersgate Road, Suite 100 Little Rock, Arkansas 72205 Please note “Christmas in July” on the memo line

Place a check or offering envelope addressed to Methodist Family Health Foundation in the offering plate at your church (please note Christmas in July on your offering)

According to its website, Methodist Family Health is an organization providing care to Arkansas children who are abandoned, abused, neglected and struggling with psychiatric, behavioral, emotional and spiritual issues.

For more information about Christmas in July or Methodist Family Health Foundation, please visit MethodistFamily.org.