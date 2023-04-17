LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A camp meant to help Arkansas children and families through grief and loss is returning as an overnight event.

Janet Breen, program coordinator for Kaleidoscope Grief Center, stopped by KARK 4 to discuss Camp Healing Hearts.

Camp Healing Hearts is an overnight camp for Arkansas children and families struggling with grief. The camp is coordinated by the Kaleidoscope Grief Center, a program of Methodist Family Health. Since COVID-19, the camp had been for a single day only.

Camp Healing Hearts is free to families attending and will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19 at Camp Aldersgate in Little Rock. The deadline to register is May 5.

Camp activities include heart-to-heart time, swimming, fishing, crafts, games, campfires and s’mores.

For more information on Camp Healing Hearts, visit MethodistFamily.org.