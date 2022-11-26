LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It has been one year since Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services lost one of their own while on the job.

Saturday, they honored his legacy left behind.

Candles were lit, hugs were shared, and rain trickled down as members of MEMS gather to honor and remember one of their own.

“It’s a tough day, but an important day to make sure he is not forgotten,” Director of MEMS, Greg Thompson said.

One year ago, Major Dean Douglas lost his life while working the Little Rock Marathon.

“In some ways it’s hard to believe it’s been a year, and other ways it’s been forever,” Thompson said.

Greg Thompson has known Dean Douglas for over 20 years.

“This is Dean and some of his sort folks teaching a new class,” Thompson stated.

Thompson said that his work ethic is what he misses the most.

“So, I said at his funeral service that, no matter what job you gave him, that job would get done and so I think that’s something you don’t realize how much you miss until it’s not there,” Thompson said.

As a new street sign is drilled into place, a dark day gets a little sunshine.

“It’s that sign that we see coming into work, and it’s that sign when we are leaving work, and that is important to us,” Thompson stated.

Flames lit, and memories of Major Douglas were shared, remembering the legacy Douglas left behind.

“The Madhatter is the back of that truck. Jack of all trades and I think that fit him quite well,” Thompson said.

Greg Thompson not only let us in to share the emotional day but talked about how this is a reminder to all of those who work at MEMS, how dangerous their job can be, and ultimately how precious life is.