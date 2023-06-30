LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Family and friends gathered Friday at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church in Little Rock to remember Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Robin Wynne.

Justice Wynne died last week at the age of 70.

Wynne was re-elected to the state bench last November for an eight-year term, his second on the court.

The justice grew up in Fordyce before heading to Harvard College for his undergraduate degree.

He returned to the Natural State to earn his Juris Doctorate from the University of Arkansas School of Law.