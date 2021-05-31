Memorial day march in Arkansas to honor fallen veterans

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly 60 people spent their Memorial Day trekking across Central Arkansas to honor fallen veterans.

The trip took about 10 hours, spanning 27 miles from Conway to the State Veteran’s Cemetery in North Little Rock.

Many said they had family members and close friends who they were honoring.

Preston Johnson said he was walking for his two uncles who were both veterans as well as his childhood friend C.J. Martin.

“He took his own life, so sadly he has become a statistic. So I walk today for them, especially C.J. because he was only a year older than me,” Johnson said.

On the road several drivers stopped to say thank you, Johnson said while it’s appreciated, he wasn’t doing this for praise.

“My answer to that was thank you for saying that but it’s not for me. We’re here to pay homage to the people who have gone, Normandy, Civil War, Revolutionary War, War of 1812, those folks that have laid their life, men and women,” Johnson said. “I’m doing this for them. I have the freedom because of what they did to be able to do what I’m doing today.”

After the walk they held a memorial service at the cemetery.

Johnson says it’s their first time doing this walk as a group, but hope to make this an annual tradition.