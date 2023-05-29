SEARCY, Ark. – As many take a moment to reflect and honor those who have passed, some families hold onto the photos of their loved ones who were killed while in the line of duty.

Linda Stake and her brother Lonnie Crimson grew up with their seven other siblings in a small town in Randolph County.

Lonnie was killed just a few weeks into his tour as a Navy Hospital Corpsman serving in Vietnam.

Linda said although it has been 55 years since she got the news of her brother’s death, it still feels like yesterday.

“Pretty devastating, he was just barely 20 years old. He had just had his 20th birthday,” his sister, Linda Stake said.

The family was able to meet the man who ushered Lonnie’s body back to the U.S., Ronnie Eisenmann.

They said they are still close today and honor Lonnie with a flag waving proudly in the front yard.