LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Small business owners, online businesses and nonprofits wanting to bring attention to their business through local media will have a chance to learn some tips on gaining publicity in their local community.

Michelle Rupp of Memorable Results Media joined Arkansas Today with details on how her company pushes for growing other small businesses through media. Rupp said her business helps business owners reach out to their local media, whether it’s through the newspaper, radio or television.

When preparing a press release, Rupp said presentation is key. On Wednesday, Dec. 6, Rupp will hold a free online workshop called The Power of a Press Release, where she said she will teach patrons how to write a memorable press release.

Registration for the workshop is online at MemorableResultsMedia.com.