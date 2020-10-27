Meet the candidates running for Little Rock Board of Directors: Position Ten

The candidate’s photo and biography were submitted by each campaign.

JOAN K. ADCOCK (INCUMBENT)

Joan Adcock

“As a City Director, I have worked consistently with the business community to help develop growth and create jobs,” said Adcock. “I have had the opportunity to collaborate with different groups within Little Rock to revitalize neighborhoods, build better communities, and create essential services and assistance for our families.”

Adcock has held the Little Rock Board of Director Position 10 for the past 28 years, being re-elected by her constituents each time her term was up. At 80, she is campaigning to be re-elected again because “there is still work to be done and only on the job experience with the neighborhoods and city officials will get it done right” according to Adcock.

She is the longest-serving City Director in the history of Little Rock. Director Adcock was first elected to the City Board in November 1992.

Director Adcock is a longtime Little Rock resident who graduated from Little Rock Central High School. For several years she was the owner and manager of her small business locations Youngland Children’s Shop. She was also the founder and executive director of the Hope Center, a nonprofit welfare-to-work organization and program.

Director Adcock has been active in establishing neighborhood associations throughout the City. She is also active in Neighborhoods USA (NUSA) and has worked for Little Rock to host the national conference twice with an unprecedented third conference returning to Little Rock in 2021. She was also instrumental in establishing the Little Rock Landbank Authority and has long been a champion of issues important to children, being instrumental in family programs such as food distribution and after-school support.

Adcock adds, “I will continue to preserve the same work ethic, values, and accountability that I have maintained throughout my 28 years of leadership.”

GREG HENDERSON

Greg Henderson

Greg is the President and Publisher for Rock City Eats, a food publication focused on developing and promoting local restaurants across the state.

Through Rock City he also provides consulting for restaurants, small businesses, and communities across Arkansas to help them grow economically. Greg serves as president of the Little Rock Downtown Neighborhood Association, working as a liaison between residents and city departments to resolve issues.

He is married with 2 children and lives in the Governor’s Mansion District of Downtown Little Rock.

SHERIDAN RICHARDS

Sheridan Richards

Sheridan Richards is a Human Resources professional with over 15 years of experience in the

government, corporate and nonprofit sectors. She grew up in an Air Force family, and

relocations throughout her childhood challenged her to listen actively, learn new cultures, and

find value in offering a fresh perspective. When she relocated to Chicago, IL as a professional,

she managed a tri-state area as a human resources consultant and partnered with executive

leadership in the development, execution and management of human capital strategies across

a variety of industries. Sheridan currently works in the Little Rock community as a human resources professional and is a board member of AR Kids Read—a nonprofit organization that provides reading literacy programs to children throughout central Arkansas. Sheridan is a seminary trained preacher, and a faithful member and volunteer at Saint Mark

Baptist Church. She is happily married to John Richards, and is the mother of two children—

ages 5 and 10.

Sheridan brings a vision of collaborative leadership and community partnership to her

candidacy for Position 10 At-Large Little Rock City Board of Directors. Her goal is a FRESH

Start, with F.R.E.S.H. an acronym that stands for family, reading, equity, skill development, and

housing.