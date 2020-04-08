Medical marijuana sales surpass 9,000 pounds, approach $60 million

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The total medical marijuana sales in Arkansas has reached over 9,000 pounds.

Since the first dispensary opened in May 2019, Arkansans have spent $59.56 million to obtain 9,421 pounds of medical marijuana.

The Releaf Center in Bentonville is the second dispensary in the state to surpass 1,000 pounds in sales. Green Springs Medical in Hot Springs was the first.

There are currently 21 dispensaries open for business across the state.

TOTAL MEDICAL MARIJUANA SALES THROUGH APRIL 7, 2020

Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold 461.75 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold 1,928.38 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold 295.97 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold 324.34 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold 803.59 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold 715.98 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold 1,003.05 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold 816.53 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold 826.46 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold 706.22 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold 331.15 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold 341.64 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold 136.12 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold 294.15 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 71.08 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 20.96 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company sold 175.93 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14 (2020), the company sold 57.77 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26 (2020), the company sold 21.52 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5 (2020), the company sold 20.76 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17 (2020), the company sold 67.73 pounds of medical marijuana.

Combined, this is more than 9,421 pounds of medical marijuana and $59.56 million in total sales.