Medical marijuana sales surpass $75 million, 12,000 pounds

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- Overall sales recently surpassed $75 million and 12,000 pounds (since the first dispensary opened in May 2019). A large percentage of the $75 million has been generated since March 1, 2020. Since March 1, Arkansans have spent approximately $30 million ($29.92 million) on medical marijuana purchases from dispensaries.

Purchases since March 1, 2020 represent 40% of overall sales for the first year of the Arkansas medical marijuana program.

There are currently 22 operational dispensaries across the state.

TOTAL MEDICAL MARIJUANA SALES THROUGH MAY 11, 2020

Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold 586.32 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold 2,303.78 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold 334.25 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold 355.00 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold 916.18 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold 852.15 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold 1,316.76 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold 977.73 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold 997.16 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold 860.64 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold 494.98 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold 511.02 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold 204.28 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold 431.16 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 124.71 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 38.32 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company sold 307.57 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14 (2020), the company sold 105.30 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26 (2020), the company sold 39.48 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5 (2020), the company sold 69.27 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17 (2020), the company sold 230.59 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group) opened on April 27 (2020), the company sold 7.75 pounds of medical marijuana.

Combined, this is more than 12,074 pounds of medical marijuana and $75.52 million in total sales.