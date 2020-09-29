Medical Marijuana sales surpass 24,000 pounds, commission to meet

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansans have spent $154 million to obtain 24,067 pounds of medical marijuana since the first dispensary opened in May 2019.

There are currently 29 dispensaries in operation with eight remaining that are working toward opening.

There are 83,779 Arkansans holding a patient card. Since April 2020, due to a directive patient cards that expired were honored by dispensaries and these patients maintained the ability to purchase medical marijuana.

As of tomorrow (September 30) the cards that expired over the last few months will no longer be considered active and must be renewed in order to make a purchase. Patients do still have the option of a telehealth visit with a physician to confirm one of the qualifying conditions. A trip to the physician’s office is not required.

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission will meet today (September 29) at 4:30 p.m. The meeting may be viewed via an Arkansas PBS livestream HERE.

TOTAL MEDICAL MARIJUANA SALES THROUGH SEPTEMBER 28, 2020

Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold 1,414.88 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold 3,191.45 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold 490.58 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold 469.89 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Hensley Wellness Center (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold 1,487.47 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold 1,390.20 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold 2,693.36 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold 1,690.74 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold 1,821.92 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold 1,587.99 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold 1,193.70 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold 1,199.65 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold 498.77 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold 1,001.39 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 367.93 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 114.74 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company sold 1,028.66 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Little Rock House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14 (2020), the company sold 268.32 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26 (2020), the company sold 222.65 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5 (2020), the company sold 310.20 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17 (2020), the company sold 1,204.05 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group) opened on April 27 (2020), the company sold 99.14 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Delta Cannabis (West Memphis) opened on July 1 (2020), the company sold 150.81 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Patient Services Company (Monticello) opened on July 4 (2020), the company sold 52.22 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Arkadelphia opened on July 16 (2020), the company sold 26.84 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Heber Springs opened on July 17 (2020), the company sold 37.39 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Morrilton opened on August 3 (2020), the company sold 29.15 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Clarksville opened on August 7 (2020), the company sold 15.11 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since THF Investors Dispensary (West Memphis) opened on August 26 (2020), the company sold 7.88 pounds of medical marijuana.

Combined, this is more than 24,067 pounds of medical marijuana and $154 million in total sales.