Medical Marijuana Sales surpass $120 million, approach 20,000 pounds

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Medical marijuana sales have now surpassed $120 million in Arkansas.

Since the first dispensary opened in May of 2019, people in Arkansas have spent $122 million to obtain 19,362 pounds of medical marijuana.

Eight dispensaries have sold more than 1,000 pounds of medical marijuana.

Those stores are:

Suite 443 (Hot Springs)

Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs)

Hensley Wellness Center (Hensley)

Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View)

Releaf Center (Bentonville)

The Source (Bentonville),

Acanza (Fayetteville)

Harvest (Conway)

The total medical marijuana sales have averaged more than $600,000 daily over the last three weeks.

Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold 1,094.05 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold 2,999.07 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold 434.27 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold 438.00 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Hensley Wellness Center (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold 1,269.98 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold 1,197.10 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold 2,198.70 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold 1,411.58 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold 1,498.37 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold 1,274.58 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold 924.29 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold 913.19 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold 383.43 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold 780.09 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 283.89 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 79.57 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company sold 715.74 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Little Rock House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14 (2020), the company sold 198.89 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26 (2020), the company sold 135.93 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5 (2020), the company sold 212.36 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17 (2020), the company sold 793.59 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group) opened on April 27 (2020), the company sold 63.34 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Delta Cannabis (West Memphis) opened on July 1 (2020), the company sold 38.90 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Patient Services Company (Monticello) opened on July 4 (2020), the company sold 15.86 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Arkadelphia opened on July 16 (2020), the company sold 2.7 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Heber Springs opened on July 17 (2020), the company sold 4.78 pounds of medical marijuana.

All together, this is more than 19,362 of medical marijuana and $122 million in total sales.