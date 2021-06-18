Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas exceed $338 million, 50,000 pounds

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More than two years after Arkansas’ first medical marijuana dispensary opened, the state has surpassed $338 million and 50,000 pounds in overall sales.
According to Scott Hardin, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, people have spent $338.5 million on 50,085 pounds of medical marijuana.
There are currently 33 dispensaries operating in the state.
According to the Department of Finance and Administration, there are five dispensaries preparing to open: 3J Investments in Lamar, Natural Root Wellness in Fayetteville, Pine Bluff Agriceuticals in Pine Bluff, Missco Cannabis in Jonesboro and Natures Herbs and Wellness in Pine Bluff.
According to Hardin, the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control gave the green light for Pine Bluff Agriceuticals to open and they are set to open this month.
There are 77,673 active patient cards, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Below is a list of total medical marijuana sales through Monday, June 14:
|Name of Dispensary
|Location
|Opening Date
|Medical Marijuana Sold (In Pounds)
|Suite 443
|Hot Springs
|May 10, 2019
|3,311.22
|Green Springs Medical
|Hot Springs
|May 12, 2019
|4,238.69
|Arkansas Natural Products
|Clinton
|June 20, 2019
|1,025.83
|Greenlight Dispensary
|Helena
|June 27, 2019
|617
|Native Green Hensley
|Hensley
|July 2, 2019
|2,164.12
|Fiddler’s Green
|Mountain View
|July 11, 2019
|2,286.86
|Releaf Center
|Bentonville
|August 7, 2019
|5,374.92
|The Source
|Bentonville
|August 15, 2019
|2,882.92
|Acanza
|Fayetteville
|September 14, 2019
|3,272.23
|Harvest
|Conway
|October 11, 2019
|3,009.68
|Purspirit Cannabis
|Fayetteville
|November 20, 2019
|2,615.34
|NEA Full Spectrum
|Brookland
|December 9, 2019
|2,657.50
|420 Dispensary
|Russellville
|December 17, 2019
|919.60
|Fort Cannabis
|Fort Smith
|December 18, 2019
|2,208.09
|Red River Remedy
|Texarkana
|January 10, 2020
|817.97
|Bloom Medicinals
|Texarkana
|January 15, 2020
|304.53
|Plant Family Therapeutics
|Mountain Home
|February 3, 2020
|2,746.62
|Capital City Medicinals
|Little Rock
|February 14, 2020
|604.25
|Herbology
|Little Rock
|February 26, 2020
|660.28
|Custom Cannabis
|Alexander
|March 5, 2020
|922.63
|Natural Relief Dispensary
|Sherwood
|March 17, 2020
|3,475.65
|Body and Mind Dispensary
|West Memphis
|April 27, 2020
|326
|Delta Cannabis
|West Memphis
|July 1, 2020
|851.76
|Arkansas Patient Services Company
|Monticello
|July 4, 2020
|244.71
|Enlightened Cannabis for People, Arkadelphia
|Arkadelphia
|July 16, 2020
|190.99
|Enlightened Cannabis for People, Heber Springs
|Heber Springs
|July 17, 2020
|334.59
|Enlightened Cannabis for People, Morrilton
|Morrilton
|August 3, 2020
|295.18
|Enlightened Cannabis for People, Clarksville
|Clarksville
|August 7, 2020
|247.49
|THF Investors Dispensary
|West Memphis
|August 26, 2020
|144.93
|High Bank Cannabis
|Pine Bluff
|October 9, 2020
|708.66
|Zen Leaf
|El Dorado
|October 22, 2020
|258.79
|Spring River Dispensary
|Hardy
|January 7, 2021
|276.29
|Native Green Little Rock
|Little Rock
|May 6, 2021
|90.40