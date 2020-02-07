Medical marijuana approaches 6,000 pounds, $38.09M in sales

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The total medical marijuana sales in Arkansas now approach 6,000 pounds.

Since the first dispensary opened in May 2019, patients have spent approximately $38.09 million to obtain 5,904 pounds of medical marijuana.

As a result of the Medical Marijuana Commission’s recent decision to issue an additional dispensary license in Zone 7, Nature’s Herbs and Wellness has been formally licensed. The company paid the $15,000 licensing fee and posted the required $100,000 bond.

The dispensary will be located in Pine Bluff.

There are now 33 licensed dispensaries, 17 of which are open for business.

The three dispensaries that are not yet open in Zone 5 (two in Little Rock, one in Sherwood) have all requested final inspection.

The next meeting of the Medical Marijuana Commission is March 11 at 4.30 p.m.

Below you can find the full list along with sales.

TOTAL MEDICAL MARIJUANA SALES THROUGH FEBRUARY 6, 2020

Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold a total of 315.17 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold a total of 1,343.95 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold a total of 238.13 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold a total of 261.79 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold a total of 601.84 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold a total of 512.46 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold a total of 637.23 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold a total of 543.62 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold a total of 551.08 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold a total of 431.26 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold a total of 141.17 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold a total of 137.71 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold a total of 48.64 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold a total of 105.96 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 13.11 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 3.60 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company sold 17.65 pounds of medical marijuana.

Combined, this is more than 5,904 pounds of medical marijuana and $38.09 million in total sales.