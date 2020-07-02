McRae couple married for 70 years continues to see each other during pandemic

MCRAE, Ark. — The COVID19 pandemic caused nursing homes across the state to close and visitors were not allowed to see their loved ones.

Bob and Wilma Pipkin of McRae tied the knot in 1950 and have always been by each other’s side.

Bob is 88 years old and stays at a nursing home in Beebe.

He hasn’t been allowed to touch his wife because of COVID19, but Wilma still visits him.

“Hey! I love you baby,” Wilma said.

Bob and Wilma have been married for 70 years.

“I was a day over 16 and he was a month away from being 18. We raised each other had fun doing it,” she said.

The couple has to see each other through the front window because of COVID19.

Some nursing homes across the state opened on Wednesday, but the nursing home in Beebe did not allow visitors inside.

Wilma was told she can’t see her husband yet.

“We just can’t touch each other, but at-least we get to see each other,” she said.

Her husband Bob sits inside the nursing home and Wilma talks to him through the window on the phone.

Wilma visits Bob every week. It’s been part of her routine since her birthday on March 24th.

“The next day was our anniversary,” she said.

It’s tough because the couple has always been together.

“I wish I could put my arm around you, but I can’t so I can imagine we can pretend like we used to when we were kids,” Wilma said.

Wilma says she can’t wait to see Bob.

“I tell him over the phone sometime can’t you feel my arms around you sometimes he said yes I try to boost his spirits best I can,” she said.

The couple can’t touch each other, but their love continues to grow.

“We love you,” Wilma said.

“I love you too,” Bob said.