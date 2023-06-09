MCGEHEE, Ark. – McGehee police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for a month.

According to the McGehee Police Department, 67-year-old Bobby Phillips was last seen in the McGehee area on May 8. Police said that Phillips told his wife that he was going to the Brady Mountain area of Garland County.

Police said Phillips contacted the V.A. on May 11 to have his prescriptions transferred to a pharmacy in Hot Springs. Since then, police said that there has not been any communication with Phillips. Police also said that his bank records show that he hasn’t used his debit or credit cards in several weeks.

Officials with the police department describe Phillips as a white man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2015 royal blue Jeep Rubicon with a light bar in the hood, police said.

Anyone with information on Phillips whereabouts is asked to contact the McGehee Police Department at 870 222-3636.