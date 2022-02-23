LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. held a news conference Wednesday to give an update on the most recent efforts to improve public safety in the city.

It has been just three weeks since the mayor and the city board of directors passed a resolution calling the spike in violent gun crime in the city a public health emergency.

In that time, the city has announced plans to push nearly $2 million in funding to multiple agencies and organizations in Little Rock to help curb the violence through intervention and community programs.

Scott is expected to give an update on the current measures that have started in these crime prevention efforts and will be joined by Little Rock Police Department Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley and Michael Sanders with the Office of Neighborhood Safety.

