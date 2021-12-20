Mayor Scott announces new Dept. of Justice grant to help fight crime in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mayor Frank Scott Jr. held a news conference Monday morning with city leaders and officials from the Little Rock School District to announce a new $1 million federal grant to help address crime in Little Rock.

According to the mayor’s office, the $1 million grant from the United States Department of Justice will help fund the city’s Community Schools Initiative, a joint program ran with the Little Rock School District.

The Community Schools Initiative is designed to build a network of support between community members, families and school leaders to develop services needed by students and parents, like after-school care, job training for parents, nutrition and health programs and social-emotional services.

Scott was joined by Supt. Mike Poore, Rep. French Hill and multiple city board members in announcing the grant.

Poore outlined that students in the program are already developing skills and making connections to help them move forward and have access to mental and physical health services through their schools.

