Little Rock, AR – A ceremony at the Robinson Center earlier – to swear in Ward Directors, as well as Frank Scott Junior, for his second term as the Mayor of Little Rock.

The Ward Directors that were sworn in are as followed.

Ward 1 – Virgil Miller Junior

Ward 2 – Ken Richardson

Ward 3 – Kathy Webb

Ward 5 – Lance Hines

Ward 6 – Andrea Lewis

Ward 7 – B.J. Brenda Wyrick

Religious leaders from various different faiths were in attendance, offering New Year’s blessings for all the elected officials and the city of Little Rock.

A positive eruption came from the crowd as Mayor Frank Scott, Junior took the stage to give his word to do his duty for the second time around.

“Working every single day to make Little Rock the best place in the world to live, or to play” Mayor Scott said.

He said the amount of support that showed up for him in November was incredible, and says he is very grateful for re-election.

“It truly is a demonstration of the progress over the past four years. Understand that while this is progress – we have to continue to be purposeful in progression as we move forward to grow our city forward together and truly focus on unity, growth, and transformation” he said.

Out of the variety of issues city officials are looking to change – one in particular takes the cake for Mayor Scott.

“My number one priority is always crime prevention. We do recognize that there’s some residents that don’t feel safe – the stats show that we now ended 2022 with a negative nine percent in violent crime, so it’s been driven down” he said.

Mayor Scott now has a new person to fight this fight with – the new Chief of Little Rock Police, Heath Helton.

“We recently hired a new chief of police – Heath Helton. He’s focused on data driven community approaches, 21st century community policing, and we expect to see violent crime to continue to be driven down as it was in 2022” Scott said.

City of Little Rock Officials are looking forward to the New Year that is just that – new. Full of opportunities for growth, and improvement, not just for the city, but for its’ residents as well.

“To all the residents, if you voted for me or not, I work for you. I’m grateful for each one of you, and we look forward to uniting, growing, and transforming our city together, in a second term, and in the New Year. Thank you, and God Bless” Mayor Scott said.