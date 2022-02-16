LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss steps the city has taken to decrease violent crime.

City officials said that Scott will be joined by leaders in the Little Rock Police Department and the Office of Neighborhood Safety to discuss the steps taken in response the numerous homicides in 2022.

Earlier this month, the Little Rock’s Mayor and Board declared gun violence in Little Rock a public health emergency after a four-hour meeting.

During the meeting, the mayor noted in a 3-page-document of solutions that expediting funds to community programs could help curb violence in youth.

Late Tuesday night, the city board of directors approved a measure but forth by Scott directing funds to 10 community organizations in an effort to decrease violence. The groups are expected to receive funding ranging from $28,000 to $200,000, with a total cost of just over $1 million.

The mayor is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. A livestream of the press conference can be viewed in the player at the top of this page.