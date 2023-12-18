LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the year comes to a close, Little Rock’s leader is sharing his perspective on the last year.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. took a look back on 2023 and the challenges that the city had to face.

One of the biggest challenges was the tornado that ripped through the city on Mar. 31.

Though the day was more than difficult for many, he said the rebuilding efforts speak to the strength of those living in Little Rock.

“We’re starting to see that with more of our residents building back in their respective neighborhoods and that’s a true testament of how resilient and strong the people of Little Rock are,” Scott Jr. said.

Another major challenge was reducing violent crime.

The mayor said the focus shifted to the police department, filling more than 60 vacancies and putting more resources into those that protect the city.

“That means there are more officers on the streets and when you see more officers, you feel more safe and so we want to continue to focus on that,” Scott Jr. said.

Little Rock’s number of homicides sits at 59. The high of 2022 was 81.