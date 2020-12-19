Mayor Frank Scott Jr. names December 18 after Little Rock native who survived shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced December 18, 2020 as Revive Minds Day in honor of Christian Kimbrough.

Kimbrough is a Little Rock-native who was a victim of a gun violence incident on December 18, 2005. The shooting nearly killed him.

“I got shot December 18th and woke up out of my coma on Christmas Day,” said Christian Kimbrough.

The shooting happened off Battery St. in Little Rock. Kimbrough says he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“I was a 13 year old kid,” recalled Kimbrough. “I was not a bad child– not gang affiliated– made all A’S.”

The then 13-year-old is now 28. He had to relearn to walk, talk, eat, and use his arms. Kimbrough says the doctors

“My life was spared. I turned my tragedy into triumph,” said Kimbrough.

Kimbrough now shares his story and educates teens all over the world on gun violence through his brand ‘Revive Minds.’

On December 18, 2020, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. proclaimed the day as ‘Revive Minds Day.’

“I appreciate the city of Little Rock for recognizing my efforts,” said Kimbrough.

He says the 18th of December used to be a painful reminder, but now he looks at it as an opportunity to reach others.

“If I can touch one person, then I have done my job,” said Kimbrough.

Kimbrough says he is closely working with the LRSD to develop a curriculum that further educates children on the consequences of gun violence.

If you would like to learn more about his brand, visit: https://www.reviveminds.com/

