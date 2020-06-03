Mayor Frank Scott Jr., LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey addressing protest in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey held a press conference to discuss the protest happening here in the capitol city.

During that conference Mayor, Frank Scott Jr. said he stands in solidarity with peaceful protesters but he has no tolerance for vandalism.

The Mayor says its his job to protect the city and that is what he’s going to do.

According to LRPD Chief Humphrey, their department along with other agencies who assisted, made 79 arrests Tuesday night.

Humphrey says those started once people started to vandalize things, for example, the McDonald’s windows were broken on Broadway Street.

Humphrey and Scott Jr. said they want to prevent anything like that from happening and that’s why those arrests were made Tuesday night.

“The majority of people were from, what I saw, from the state of Arkansas. There were some from North Little Rock, some from Little Rock, I believe some from Conway, Searcy. Not all were from here,” said LRPD Chief Humphrey.

Chief Humphrey says just because the majority of the arrests were Arkansans doesn’t mean people from out of state weren’t involved.