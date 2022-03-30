LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is set to hold a news conference Wednesday to provide updates on the efforts in Little Rock to curb violence in the city.

This briefing comes after a particularly violent weekend in Little Rock, with 11 people reported shot and two people killed around the city.

Scott is scheduled to be joined by Little Rock Police Department Chief Keith Humphrey and Michael Sanders with the Office of Neighborhood Safety.

A live stream of the news conference will be available in the video player on this page.