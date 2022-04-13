LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is set to hold a news conference Wednesday to provide updates on the efforts in Little Rock to curb violence in the city.

Over the past weeks, Scott has announced measures that the city is planning to take to address the crime rate, including the passage of a plan to direct nearly $2 million dollars in funding to multiple agencies.

Scott is scheduled to be joined by Pine Bluff Police Department Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. and Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley M. Washington as well as Little Rock Police Department Chief Keith Humphrey.

