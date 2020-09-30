Mayor Frank Scott hold roundtable to discuss education in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today Mayor Frank scott Junior held a roundtable discussion with city, county, and state education leaders, with an important goal mind to get the city more involved in the Little Rock School District.

The mayor announced three major things that would help the city meet that goal.

The creation of the Mayor’s council for higher education learning, which will focus on investing in a college savings account plan.

A new scholarship program for existing students.

The creation of the city’s first life long learning cabinet which will help prepare youth for higher education.

“We know there are more resources that we have to provide to connect and curate a better rationale for our youth to ensure that our youth have opportunities here in the capital city for the future,” said Mayor Frank Scott Junior.