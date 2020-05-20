Mayor and Board of Directors defer purchase of body cameras for LRPD until July

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and The Board of Directors decided to hold off on purchasing $759,999.23 for body cameras for the Little Rock police department.

They deferred the purchase until July 21, 2020. There wasn’t much discussion about the body cameras at Tuesday’s meeting. The mayor says he wants to make sure they’re on track with fiscal responsibilities, before making any purchases.

Of the cities $276 million dollars budget $108 million comes from sales tax.

Back in October, the city received a $194,000 grant from a Federal Body Worn Camera Police and Implementation Grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

The city will be covering the remaining $565,999.23.

“Well, first and foremost we always understand about physical responsibility. I’m not comfortable with forcing the purchase that expense at that point of time while it is apart of our accountability plan of being accountable, clear and transparent we fully expect that we will make the purchase but we wanted to ensure that we have an accurate understanding of our sales tax and revenue forecast before making that expense, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said.”

The Mayor says as a result of Tuesday’s decision on deferring the body camera’s. The company WatchGuard, who they will purchase the equipment from says they will not ask for payment from when they enter the contract to October 15,2021.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the board also approved a $397,794.00 purchase for sidewalk construction within the city limits and a bulldozer for $199,975.00.