Mayflower will hold meeting to discuss wastewater treatment plan

MAYFLOWER, Ark. – The city of Mayflower will hold a meeting Wednesday night as it tries to figure out how to pay for repairs to it’s wastewater treatment plant.

Mayor Mark Holland says the existing plant was significantly damaged in the historic Arkansas River flood last year. The flood destroyed a liner in a holding area that’s supposed to keep sewage from seeping out. Instead of just fixing that, the city wants to build up the area to safeguard from any future floods, but according to Holland FEMA will not cover that cost.

The city could face fines from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Equality if the problem isn’t fixed soon.

“We do have some money in the Mayflower treasury to help deal with a problem like this,” said City Attorney David Hogue.

That could help cover the more than a million dollars the city is asking for, but it’s also considering a buyout.

“We’re still in talks with Central Arkansas Water and if they’re interested in coming in and taking over the system or part of the system,” Hogue added.

If nothing else works another option was raising water rates by a third over six years.

“Members of the city council have a very personal interest in keeping those rates as low as possible and finding any other way to make that work than hiking up the water bills because they’re some of the ones who pay the water bills,” Hogue added.

City leaders will discuss those options during a meeting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Mayflower Community Center.