Mayflower residents not happy as city considers raising water bill by 29%

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — Families in Mayflower pay some of the highest water bill rates in the state, and now they could be facing another significant increase.



Several families say their monthly water bills are well over $100, but some have seen them spike to as high as $600.



On top of that, the city is now considering hiking water rates by 29% over the next six years. According to one city council member, the increase would be to upgrade pipes to meet federal standards.

“This is putting people in situations where you have to think about water bill over groceries, it’s like that for some people. You think about how your budget would be affected by $200 water bill, and there’s absolutely people in this town is having to make that decision of how many groceries can I buy and still pay my water bill,” says Eric Pigg, who lives in Mayflower.

We did reach out to the Attorney General’s Office and found out several people have filed complaints like this one, saying that their water bills are not a reasonable rate. The city is planning a meeting for next week. People living here tell us they just want to go there and have their voices heard before this possible rate increase is voted on.