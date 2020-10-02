Mayflower Police Department asking for video of Thursday’s fatal accident on I-40

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — According to the the Arkansas State Police and the Mayflower Police Department, there was a fatal accident on I-40 that happened Thursday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

The wreck was at the entrance ramp to I-40 from HWY 365 across from Sonic. According to the Mayflower Police Department’s Facebook page, there was a tremendous amount of traffic on the Interstate and HWY 365.

The person who died has been identified by Arkansas State Police as Virgil L. Darrough, 67, of North Little Rock.

According to Arkansas State Police Darrough’s car was traveling eastbound in the right lane of traffic. A second car traveling in front of Darrough’s car tried to avoid hitting another car and hit their breaks. This caused Darrough to hit the car in front of him.

The Mayflower Police Department is asking if anyone in the area took a video that they would like to have it to assist with their documentation of the area.

If you would like to share you can call the Mayflower Police Department at 501-470-1000. They will accept the video through email, text message, or a message to their Facebook page.