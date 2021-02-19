Mayflower crews working to restore water to community

MAYFLOWER, Ark. – The city of Mayflower is working to restore water to the community.

Mayflower and the surrounding area has been without water since Thursday night. According to Mayor Randy Holland, it was a combination of leaks and the amount of water used during the winter storm which caused their tank to go empty. After shutting the water off for almost an entire day, the tank is full and they were able to locate a major break in one of their main water lines.

Many people still are without water like Sebrianna Brooks. “It went from regular running to like a drizzle. There’s nothing at all now,” Brooks said.

After Mayor Holland posted on Facebook warning the community of the shortage, Brooks filled tubs and water bottles to get her through the next day.

“It’s kind of hard to try and live out of a water bucket. It’s tough. It’s not the way I’m used to living,” Brooks said.

According to Holland, the tank re-filled in about a day but that is just the first step of the process.

Now, crews have to check 3,200 meters one by one to see where the leaks are coming from.

Not all hope is lost. In fact, Eddy York is using his resources to fill the shortage by handing out bottled water at city hall. “I’ve got about 18 cases. That’s all Lumber One had. We just try and do everything we can to help each other,” York said.

Although times are tough, York believes it’s these moments where everyone can come together. “We don’t need to look at the negative things we need to look at we got opportunities to serve,” York said.

There is no timeline on when water will be restored. Folks with water in Mayflower are asked to not use their dishwasher or washing machine and not run the faucet for 24-hours. It will help conserve water and the crews get a more accurate reading to locate the leaks.