MAUMELLE, Ark, — A Maumelle woman started giving food to health care workers.

We told you about Jacki Jefferson bruning of Maumelle and how she spearheaded an effort to get meals and snacks to frontline workers.

Her focus now, the homeless.

She has partnered with The Van to give them things like backpacks, sleeping bags, hand sanitizer and food and water.

You can help her by looking for her facebook page, or sending donations to 11 Samantha Lane, Maumelle, AR 72113.