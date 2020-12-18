Maumelle to have reverse holiday parade on Saturday

MAUMELLE, Ark.- Organizers in Maumelle have come up with an inventive way to have a reverse parade and to keep with social distancing.

Residents have organized a reverse holiday parade so that people can watch from their homes. The event begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday with those participating meeting at 100 Audubon Drive at noon to line up for the parade.

To learn how to register to join the parade, click on the Facebook event link below.

Maumelle Reverse Holiday Parade (facebook.com)

